Amber Pasztor back in court today

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): 29-year-old Amber Pasztor will be back in court Thursday, Feb. 23. Pasztor has admitted to kidnapping and smothering her to young kids to death. A review of Pasztor’s mental competency evaluations will happen during her Thursday hearing.

Pasztor was evaluated last month at the IU Health Neuroscience Center in Indianapolis. However, the results of that exam along with another done in November are sealed, according to the Elkhart Truth.

A third exam could be ordered if the two exams conflict with one another on whether or not Pasztor is mentally competent to stand trial.

Her defense wants to claim she had a “mental disease or defect” when she killed 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor. Police say she drove them to Elkhart, and smothered them with her bare hands. However, Pasztor insists she’s competent to stand trial.

Barring another delay, this will be her last scheduled appearing, before her trail begins March 20th.

She’s also connected to the shooting death of 66-year-old Frank Macomber of Fort Wayne, whose car she allegedly stole prior to kidnapping the children. Pasztor has yet to be charged in that case.

