Amber Garrett cleared by judge in no-contact order dispute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Amber Garrett, who is awaiting trial in the death of her two-year-old son, has been cleared by a judge of violating a no-contact order Tuesday.

Garrett will remain free until she is due for trial later this summer, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

She was arrested Friday for violating the terms of her release on questions on if she could see an older child who is staying with relatives.

Garrett is facing felony neglect charges in the death of Malakai Garrett in November 2017. Malakai died after suffering injuries consistent with a beating according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Garrett’s boyfriend, Mitchell VanRyn, was convicted of aggravated battery and domestic battery last month.