Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Columbus Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WOWO): A statewide Amber Alert has been declared in Indiana, as the Columbus Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child.

Solomon Rhoades is a 1 year old white male, He’s described as 2-feet-6-inches tall, 31 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen without wearing any clothing.

Rhoades was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, in Hope, near Columbus, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The Columbus Police Department believes the child was abducted by Andrea Rhoades, a 43 year old white female, 5-feet-11-inches tall, and 201 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She’s believed to be driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, with Indiana license plate number XVK853.

If you have any information on Solomon Rhoades, contact the Columbus Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.