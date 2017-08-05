AMBER Alert issued for four West Lafayette children

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO): The West Lafayette Police Department is investigating the abduction of four children.

7-year-old Azzura Ballard is 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

3-year-old Akira Ballard is 3 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Ahleiryah Ballard is 1 year old.

8-year-old Anthony Ballard Jr. is 4 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The children were last seen August 3, 2017 in West Lafayette, and are believed to be in extreme danger. West Lafayette Police Department believes the children were likely abducted by their mother, 27-year-old Victoria Dominique Whorton, who stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect vehicle is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on these children, contact West Lafayette Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.