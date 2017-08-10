Amber Alert issued for Fort Wayne child

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the abduction of a child from Fort Wayne. Adayah Renee Bratton is a 2 year old black female, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Adayah was last seen Thursday, August 10 at 2:10 am in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Investigators believe she was likely abducted by her father, Channing Scott. Channing is a 46 year old black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark red shirt, gray sweatpants, and black and white gym shoes.

The suspect vehicle is a Red 2011 Hyundai Accent with Indiana license plate VKZ918.

If you have any information, contact Fort Wayne Police at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.