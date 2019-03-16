AMBER Alert issued for missing 5 year-old Fort Wayne girl

The Fort Wayne Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert.

The victim, Leanna Nicole Herron, 5, is described as black, 4 feet tall, 69 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweat suit with white stripes and black and white Nike shoes.

Leanna was last seen at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, in Fort Wayne and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Zyair Jalinc Herron, 26, is described as black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. Herron is the non-custodial father of Leanna. He was last seen wearing red and black sweat suit, black boots, a gold grill over his teeth and the word “ZAMIRAH” tattooed on the left side of his neck.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Leanna was forcibly abducted by Herron at gunpoint.

He’s believed to be driving an older Silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary paper plate.

Herron is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911.