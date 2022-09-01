AMBER Alert for Delilah Jennings, 9, missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert.

The victim, Delilah Jennings, is a 9 year old black female, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes. Delilah was last seen on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 9:24 am in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Monica Burdine, is a 32 year old black female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes, and driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu Indiana License plate 233BXA.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.