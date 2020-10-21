AMBER Alert declared for missing Huntington girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): An AMBER Alert has been declared for a missing Huntington five-year-old girl.

Neveah O’Neal was last seen Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. in Huntington and is believed to be in extreme danger.

She is described as 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 50 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and paw patrol pink tennis shoes.

The Indiana State Police say the suspects are unknown but were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. The license plate number is unknown.

If you have any information, call the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.