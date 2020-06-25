Amazon to open delivery station in Fort Wayne, creating “hundreds” of jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s about to become a little easier to receive orders from Amazon in Allen County.

The online retail giant announced it will be opening a new Fort Wayne delivery station, which the company says will power its “last-mile delivery capabilities” to speed up deliveries for customers in Allen County.

“We are proud to partner with Amazon as they expand their footprint in Indiana,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “The new Amazon Delivery Station will bring additional jobs, revenue and growth to our community. This is a great win for our local workforce, entrepreneurs, and our citizens.”

Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities. Additionally, the station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour, and offering a variety of benefits packages “from day one.”

The company says delivery stations also give entrepreneurs the chance to build their own business delivering Amazon packages.

The site, the location of which has not yet been released, is expected to open later this year.