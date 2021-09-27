Amani receives grant for new justice center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A non-profit in Allen County is getting a big upgrade.

Amani Family Services set up shop in Fort Wayne back in 2006 and has become the go-to place for immigrant families and refugees who want to make Allen County their new home.

Amani has received a $50,000 grant from the St. Joseph Community Health Foundation to build a new justice center.

The organization offers families legal counseling, mental health services, crime victim assistance, and much more. Last year, Amani helped over 2,000 new Hoosiers, which was a record for the organization.