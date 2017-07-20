Altercation in Hamilton, Ind. leaves one man critically injured

HAMILTON, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police are investigating an altercation which occurred last night.

According to Detective David Poe, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 4000 block of East Church Street for an altercation between three men.

When police arrived to the scene, a 50-year-old Steuben County man was found with a serious deep cut to his neck.

The police have not released his identity.

The man was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.

Two individuals were questioned by investigators and later released.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the situation is still under investigation.