INDIANA (WOWO): The number of Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 has passed 5,500.

The Indiana State Department of Health says out of 28,764 Hoosiers who have been tested, 5,507 of them have tested positive for the coronavirus. 173 have died. That’s an increase of 563 cases and 34 deaths from yesterday’s report.

43% of patients are under the age of 50.

