FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – UPDATE: As of 6:31 a.m. Monday, power has been restored, according to Indiana Michigan Power.

Almost 2,000 Fort Wayne residents are without power in downtown Fort Wayne this morning.

Indiana Michigan Power reported a power outage near the intersection of W Brackenridge Street and Fairfield Avenue.

The outage was reported around 6:12 a.m. Monday, and the estimated restoration time is still being assessed.

