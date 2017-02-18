Allen Superior Court receives legal education grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Allen Superior Court has received a grant from the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity’s (ICLEO) Gateway to Diversity program.

The grant of $6,000 will cover the cost of a law clerk that will spend the summer of 2017 working in the Allen Superior Court Criminal Division. This is the third consecutive year that Allen Superior Court has received the Gateway to Diversity grant.

ICLEO was established to assist Indiana minority, low income, or educationally disadvantaged college graduates in pursuing a law degree and a career in the Indiana legal community.

The law clerk will work under the supervision of Judge Wendy Davis, who also serves on the ICLEO Advisory Committee and on the committee overseeing The Randall T. Shepard Fund for Diversity in the Legal Profession.

“The legal profession is among the least diverse in our nation,” Davis said. “That’s a problem in a field built on confidence and trust. For the third year in a row, we are able to build opportunity and inclusiveness in Allen County with the help of the ICLEO program.”

Interested applicants who are statutorily eligible to apply under Indiana Code 33-24-13 may forward their resume, letter of interest and transcripts to the attention of Judge Wendy Davis at info@allensuperiorcourt.us.

The deadline for applications is April 7, 2017.