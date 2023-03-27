Allen Superior Court launches Family Domestic Violence Court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen Superior Court’s Family Relations Division has launched a new problem-solving court for survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence and their families.

The Family Domestic Violence Court will provide support, recovery, and services to those affected by domestic violence. It began accepting families on March 13, with staff meeting to consider cases starting last month.

The court will serve those whose families have become a ‘Children In Need Of Services’ case. Each of those cases involve allegations of abuse and/or neglect against one or both parents or guardians.

If families choose to participate in the voluntary court, their cases will not proceed to termination of parental rights. Families will receive support in a variety of ways, including therapeutic resources and help with things such as housing and employment.