Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to hold job fair

By
WOWO News
-

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will hold their annual TEAM Member Job Fair on Thursday, August 26th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Center. All positions will pay $12.50 or more.

Departments looking for staff include guest services, ticket office, parking lot, concessions, catering, premium seating, culinary, housekeeping, and security. These jobs are part-time, with event-based schedules that will include evenings, weekends, and holidays. There are also two full-time jobs available for a Journeyman Electrician and Maintenance Repair Technician.

Applicants can apply online in advance by clicking here and can attend the job fair to speak to supervisors in person.

 

