Allen County waives television recycling fees through March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) has waived the television recycling fees for all Allen County residents.

This program runs now through March 31, 2021. Households can recycle up to two televisions for free, with fees applying for additional TVs.

Televisions can be dropped off at OmniSource, located at 1430 Meyer Road Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon.

Fees for other electronic items still apply, with a limit of 15 items per month.

Starting April 1, the regular fee of $10 for screens up to 46 inches and $20 for screens 47 inches and above will apply.

For more information, click here or call 260-449-7878.