FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County’s unemployment rate has gone up.

The jobless rate is up to 3.1% in June, up from 2.7% but still below the 3.4% rate from June 2018, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

6,801 Allen County residents were reported as unemployed.

Wells County had the best unemployment rate in the area at 2.6%, while Wabash County had the worst at 3.3%, which is the same as the state’s jobless rate.

