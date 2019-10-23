Allen County unemployment at 2.7%

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northeast Indiana keeps doing well when it comes to unemployment.

Wells County has the lowest unemployment rate in our area for September at 2.1%, with LaGrange, Steuben, and Adams Counties all coming in at 2.2%, with Kosciusko, DeKalb, Whitley, and Wabash Counties close behind, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Allen County clocks in at 2.7%, and Grant and Delaware Counties have the highest jobless rate in our area at 3.2%. The state average is 2.8%.

Construction and government jobs saw the biggest gains, while the and leisure and hospitality sectors saw the biggest losses.