Allen County Treasurer warns of possible scam

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Treasurer’s Office wants to warn residents of a possible scam circulating the area.

In a release Wednesday, the Treasure’s Office reports a person claiming to represent the organization came to a taxpayer’s home and said they were there to collect delinquent taxes. The taxpayer, who did not owe taxes, refused to pay and the person left.

In another instance, a taxpayer received a survey at their door asking questions about their property. The survey indicated it was from the Treasurer’s Office.

The Allen County Treasurer does not collect taxes by coming to your home, and is not conducting a survey of any kind. Taxpayers who are approached by anyone claiming to work for the Treasurer’s Office should refuse to pay or answer any questions.

If you believe you have been a victim of a similar scam, contact local law enforcement and report the scammer.

For questions, call the Allen County Treasurer’s Office at (260) 449-7693 or email treasurer@co.allen.in.us.