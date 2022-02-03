Allen County travel warning lifted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The winter weather travel warning for Allen County has been lifted as of 3 p.m. Thursday and a travel advisory is now in effect.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security says crews continue to plow to make roads safer for travel. Drivers are urged to slow down, use extra caution, and be alert for hazardous driving conditions if you need to travel. Avoid travel if it is not necessary.

Officials also urge drivers to be alert for changing road conditions, especially during hours of darkness. Slow down and expect travel times to double. Watch for drifting snow, specifically on unincorporated roads in the early morning hours of your commute Friday.