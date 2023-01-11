Allen County touts another year of ‘strong growth’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says Allen County attracted more than $589 million in new private investment last year. The organization says the county also recorded positive attraction and retainment numbers.

Allen County saw 21 business expansions and relocations last year with more than 1,300 job commitments. Some of the major announcements included Dana Corp., Fort Wayne Metals, and Lane 201 Boutique.

“Our work is all about helping Fort Wayne and Allen County grow, and 2022 was a success,” said John Urbahns, president and CEO of GFW Inc. “This community is a leader in the Great Lakes region. We’re attracting and retaining people and capital at an extremely high level, and we’re already working to make 2023 even better.”

Allen County issued more than $1 billion in building permits in 2022, which GFW says marks the sixth consecutive year the county has surpassed $1 billion.

“We celebrate the successes of the private sector in Allen County amid challenging times. We are incredibly proud of the resiliency of all components of our community—individuals, non-profits, and the private sector—to weather the storms of the last few years. Allen County remains on a positive trajectory,” Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown, and Nelson Peters said in a joint statement. “The foundations of collaboration, shared success, and communication across all sectors cultivated over the last decade continue to benefit Allen County during this latest global challenge.”

GFW cites data released in March 2022 from the U.S. Census Bureau that indicates Fort Wayne’s growth rate was more than five times the national rate in 2021.

“I continue to be encouraged by the positive growth we’re experiencing in our community,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. “The advances in new jobs being created, the retention of existing employees and businesses, and more people calling Fort Wayne and Allen County home are strong indicators that we’re succeeding. Collaboration and teamwork are making a positive difference.”

Looking ahead, GFW says several major projects will continue or begin in 2023, including Phase II of Electric Works, The Lofts at Headwaters Park, and the Manchester University Fort Wayne expansion announced last month.