Allen County to set up, host “high tech crime” hub

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County will be setting up a hub to help fight cybercrime.

According to the Journal Gazette, Allen County will be the host of a so-called “high tech crime hub” that will serve all of northeast Indiana and will specialize in getting info and evidence out of devices like computers and smartphones.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards says the Fort Wayne Police Department’s cybercrime unit has been having trouble keeping up with the sheer amount of tech-related cases, and smaller local counties often need help with such cases, thus showing a need for the program, which will be hosted at Indiana Tech near downtown Fort Wayne.

The County has received a $285,000 grant to get things up and running. SOQ