Allen County to cut voting locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The number of voting locations in Allen County is being reduced as local officials push for people to mail in their ballots for the June 2nd primary.

According to the Journal Gazette, the Allen County Election Board decided Tuesday to cut the county’s number of polling places from 116 to just 25, meaning that most of those who decide to vote in-person will have a completely different polling place than usual.

The board also reduced the number of early voting sites to just one – the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne – with early voting dates set for May 29th through either the 29th or 30th.

Officials are encouraging absentee voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic; you can learn more about that at AllenCountyVoters.info.