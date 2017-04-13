Allen County tax bills going out April 18th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Property owners in Allen County, it’s that time again:

Allen County property tax bills will be mailed out next Tuesday, April 18th, according to Allen County Treasurer William Royce, with the first installment due by May 10th. Both the spring and fall portions of your tax bill will be mailed in the same envelope, so don’t lose the other half.

Also, to avoid long lines at the Treasurer’s Office, you may want to pay early or pay online at AllenCountyTreasurer.US. You can also pay by phone by calling the number found on the back of your tax bill.