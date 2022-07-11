Allen County surveyor to resign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Surveyor Jeff Sorg will resign effective Sept. 16 due to health reasons.

Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine tells the Journal Gazette that he received a letter Monday from Sorg detailing his resignation.

Allen County commissioners voted unanimously on Friday to transfer Sorg’s duties to Michael Fruchey. He is a former employee of the surveyor’s office who currently works for the Allen County Highway Department.

Therese Brown said on Friday that Sorg has missed 65 percent of county drainage board meetings and 77 percent of plan commission meetings since January, and that he has not been in the office since February. Approximately 100 documents are awaiting his signature.

A successor for Sorg will be chosen at a county-wide caucus of the Republican precinct committee.

Sorg was elected in 2020, with his term running through 2024.