Allen County Surveyor to receive $10,000 raise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The new Allen County Surveyor is getting a raise.

Jeff Sorg was voted into office last November, but unlike his predecessor Al Frisinger, isn’t a licensed surveyor. As a result, his salary was set at a little over $47,000 – half that of the man who came before him.

The News-Sentinel reports that Sorg pushed for a raise, calling the non-licensed salary “ridiculously low,” and the Allen County Council granted him one Thursday, bumping his salary to $57,500.

That’s still about $14,000 less than what Sorg wanted. Sorg being unlicensed also means he may have to pay contractors up to $30,000 to perform actions that only a licensed surveyor may do.