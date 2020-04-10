Allen County, statewide COVID-19 numbers rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another update to Indiana’s statewide number of COVID-19 cases has been released, alongside an update from the Allen County Department of Health.

The Indiana State Department of Health says 6,907 Hoosiers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, up from the 6,351 cases reported yesterday. Fifty-five more Hoosiers have died, bringing the state’s total death toll to 300. Another 2,907 have been tested since 10am yesterday.

In Allen County, another 17 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 129 cases and nine deaths.

Find more details on statewide numbers here, and local numbers here.