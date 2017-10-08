Allen County SPCA raising money for stray felines

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County SPCA is asking for help in saving the lives of hundreds of cats.

Operation C.A.T. (Cat Action Team), which was launched back in June, aims to reduce euthanasia through targeted sterilization of Allen County’s stray and feral felines. These cats face near-certain death in shelters.

Each donation to Operation C.A.T. is anonymously matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.

Operation C.A.T. has already served over 600 felines. Donations can be made online by visiting allencountyspca.org and clicking on the Operation C.A.T. campaign link.