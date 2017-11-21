Allen County SPCA offers free pet adoptions on Black Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Black Friday, November 24, the Allen County SPCA will hold a fee-waived adoption event at Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, 502 W Coliseum Blvd.

All cats and dogs adopted during noon to 4 p.m. Friday will have their full adoption fee waived, a value of up to $125.

All of the Allen County SPCA’s adoptable pets are current on vaccinations, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.

Same-day adoptions are available to families who are fully prepared to add a pet to their homes. All animals will be adopted on a first come, first serve basis, but a priority will be given to pre-approved adopters.

Adoption applications can be found on the shelter’s website.

“It’s not often that we’re able to offer ‘free’ adoptions to the community, but thanks to Subaru’s Share the Love event and the generosity of the ASPCA, we’re hoping to send close to 30 pets home at no cost to their new families,” said Jessica Henry, Allen County SPCA Executive Director, in a press release.