Allen County SPCA offering Mother’s Day special

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – In honor of Mother’s Day, the Allen County SPCA is offering an adoption special for aspiring pet-parents.
Beginning Thursday, May 10 and lasting through Sunday, May 13, all dogs over 50 pounds will be adoptable for just $50. Cats are also adoptable for $5 each.
Adoption fees include:
- Spay or neuter surgery
- Distemper combination vaccination
- Rabies vaccination
- Flea prevention
- Canine heartworm test and prevention
- Registered microchip for permanent I.D.
- Starter bag of pet food
Adoption fees do not include City of Fort Wayne pet tags/permits required for Fort Wayne residents.
Adopters must bring a leash/collar for dogs and a suitable carrying crate for cats.
The Allen County SPCA is located on the corner of Hanna and Pettit streets in Southeast Fort Wayne.
For more information, visit allencountyspca.org.