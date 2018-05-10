Allen County SPCA offering Mother’s Day special

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – In honor of Mother’s Day, the Allen County SPCA is offering an adoption special for aspiring pet-parents.

Beginning Thursday, May 10 and lasting through Sunday, May 13, all dogs over 50 pounds will be adoptable for just $50. Cats are also adoptable for $5 each.

Adoption fees include:

Spay or neuter surgery

Distemper combination vaccination

Rabies vaccination

Flea prevention

Canine heartworm test and prevention

Registered microchip for permanent I.D.

Starter bag of pet food

Adoption fees do not include City of Fort Wayne pet tags/permits required for Fort Wayne residents.

Adopters must bring a leash/collar for dogs and a suitable carrying crate for cats.

The Allen County SPCA is located on the corner of Hanna and Pettit streets in Southeast Fort Wayne.

For more information, visit allencountyspca.org.