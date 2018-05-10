Allen County SPCA offering Mother’s Day special

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
69
(Photo Supplied/ACSPCA)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – In honor of Mother’s Day, the Allen County SPCA is offering an adoption special for aspiring pet-parents.

Beginning Thursday, May 10 and lasting through Sunday, May 13, all dogs over 50 pounds will be adoptable for just $50. Cats are also adoptable for $5 each.

Adoption fees include:

  • Spay or neuter surgery
  • Distemper combination vaccination
  • Rabies vaccination
  • Flea prevention
  • Canine heartworm test and prevention
  • Registered microchip for permanent I.D.
  • Starter bag of pet food

Adoption fees do not include City of Fort Wayne pet tags/permits required for Fort Wayne residents.

Adopters must bring a leash/collar for dogs and a suitable carrying crate for cats.

The Allen County SPCA is located on the corner of Hanna and Pettit streets in Southeast Fort Wayne.

For more information, visit allencountyspca.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here