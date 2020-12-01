Allen County SPCA focuses on Giving Tuesday with matching funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): This year’s Giving Tuesday is truly special for the Allen County SPCA, thanks to some very generous sponsors who have agreed to match donations up to $15,000 today.

Director Jessica Henry says that Giving Tuesday is the single largest fundraiser for the SPCA and is critical for their life saving mission. All funds received through Giving Tuesday will support area pets and the SPCA’s comprehensive adoption and retention programs.

You can make an online donation by clicking here, or call the shelter at (260) 744-0454.