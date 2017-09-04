Allen County Solid Waste Management District sets September 5 as “Tox-Away Day”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County residents will have a chance to get rid of toxic chemicals they may have around the home this Saturday in Fort Wayne.

The Allen County Solid Waste Management District’s annual “Tox-Away Day” will be Saturday from 9am to 2:30pm at the former Navistar Tech Center parking lot at 2911 Meyer Road in Fort Wayne.

Many items bought and used around the house, garage, garden, or shop contain toxic chemicals that can harm the environment, or your health, if not properly handled. Accepted materials include health and beauty products, batteries, and lawn chemicals.

Residents may print off & fill out the registration form ahead of time at www.acwastewatcher.org. Forms will also be available on-site at the event.

Materials ACCEPTED include:

•Toxic household cleaners, health & beauty products, batteries, lawn chemicals, pool chemicals, oil-based paints, paint thinners, automotive products, mercury items, fluorescent light bulbs, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, etc.

Materials NOT ACCEPTED include:

•Latex paint, explosives, radioactive material, steel drums, infectious waste, tires, and steel drums. (Note: Latex paint can be air dried and thrown in the garbage).

Bring products in their original containers. Do not mix products or remove labels.