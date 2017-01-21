Allen County Skill-Link training begins at Ivy Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Students can get some new job training at a Fort Wayne college now.

Five Allen County Companies have begun Skill-Link industrial maintenance technician training at Ivy Tech Community College Northeast. Skill-Link is a “Northeast Indiana Works” program that offers certification-based training throughout northeast Indiana tailored to employers’ specific skill needs.

Employers choose “high-potential” employees for the training, which enhances talent retention, career pathway development, and in many cases leads to promotions and pay increases.

WorkOne Northeast assists employers in filling positions left open by the promotion of employees who complete the 25-week training.

“Skill-Link has been highly successful in helping manufacturers fill skilled, in-demand positions, such as welding, CNC machining and industrial maintenance,” said Gary Gatman, executive vice president of strategic initiatives for Northeast Indiana Works. “It also benefits employees by giving them an opportunity to advance to self- or family sustaining jobs.”

In northeast Indiana’s manufacturing sector, industrial maintenance technicians are among the most sought-after employees.

“Skill-Link provides a cost-effective way for our employers to advance the skills of their workforce, strengthening the talent base in our community,” said John Urbahns, executive VP of economic development for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. “Continual advancement in the skills of our workforce creates additional opportunities for our businesses and their employees.”