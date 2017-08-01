Allen County Sheriff’s Department seeking new officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has begin recruiting for new officers.

Sheriff David Gladieux says the position is only open to “certified police officers who have successfully completed the full basic Indiana Law Enforcement Academy,” and adds that applicants must be certified as an Indiana law enforcement officer to be considered.

Starting pay is $22.49 per hour, which equates to $46,774 per year. That will go up to $24.28 per hour on January 1st, 2018.

Applicants must successfully pass a series of tests, including character background investigation, polygraph, Board of Command interview, Merit Board interview, psychological evaluation, medical examination and drug screen.

Applications will be accepted from now through Friday, August 18th at 11:59pm. Click here to apply.