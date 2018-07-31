Allen County Sheriff’s Department now hiring new police officers

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is now hiring future police officers.

Applicants must be a minimum of 21 years old by the date of application, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., and a valid driver’s license.

Applicants must also pass a series of tests, including:

Written exam

Physical agility test

Character background investigation

Polygraph

Board of Command interview

Merit Board interview

Psychological evaluation

Medical examination

Drug screen

Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, August 1 through Friday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m.

Starting pay is $24.89 per hour.

Applications are available online at www.allencountyjobs.us.