Allen County Sheriff’s Department now hiring new police officers

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is now hiring future police officers.
Applicants must be a minimum of 21 years old by the date of application, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., and a valid driver’s license.
Applicants must also pass a series of tests, including:
- Written exam
- Physical agility test
- Character background investigation
- Polygraph
- Board of Command interview
- Merit Board interview
- Psychological evaluation
- Medical examination
- Drug screen
Applications will be accepted starting Wednesday, August 1 through Friday, August 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Starting pay is $24.89 per hour.
Applications are available online at www.allencountyjobs.us.