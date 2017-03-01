Allen County Sheriff hiring more officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Sheriff’s Department has begun its recruiting process. They are looking for qualified and dedicated men and women to become future Police Officers.

Applicants must be a minimum of 21 years of age by the date of application, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., and a valid driver’s license. Starting pay is $22.49 per hour.

Applicants must successfully pass a series of tests, including a written examination, physical agility test, character background investigation, polygraph, Board of Command interview, Merit Board interview, psychological evaluation, medical examination and drug screen.

Applications are available online at the Allen County Sheriff’s website, and will be accepted starting through Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:59 p.m.

Also, the Fort Wayne Police Department has opened the online application process accepting those individuals that are presently full-time commissioned police officers looking to lateral to the Fort Wayne Police Department and for those individuals that are looking to apply online for the basic recruit class.

The application process opens will close Monday, May 1, 2017. Those interested can apply online at FWPD.org.