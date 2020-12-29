Allen County sends $3.5 million to Electric Works developers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Board of Commissioners sent $3.5 million to the Electric Works project developers.

The money was wired last week. County officials say the transfer is in addition to $1 million sent in the fall of 2018. Those funds were for remediation work.

“This project will have a sizable economic impact during construction and will help lead us to our fifth straight year of $1 billion in construction projects in Allen County,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “We are glad to see business retention and expansion taking place, in addition to the new companies and jobs coming to our community.”

The mixed-use project on the site of the former General Electric Campus will include more than 700,000 square feet of development.