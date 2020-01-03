Allen County sees record construction, population gains

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 2019 was a record year for Allen County.

According to Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Allen County set records in talent attraction and retention, as well as construction.

The Journal Gazette reports the county also saw a population increase of more than 3,100 residents, which is the biggest jump since 1991.

Greater Fort Wayne CEO John Urbans credits quality-of-place projects for the good news, saying projects that make people want to move to the area will, in turn, attract businesses and jobs.

GFW Inc. assisted companies that invested more than $139 million in Allen County during the year. Other commitments included: