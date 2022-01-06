Allen County sees new daily COVID-19 case record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A lot of area residents got COVID-19 for the holidays.

According to the Allen County Health Department, county health officials reported 1,244 new cases Wednesday, a new county record for cases and more than twice as many as they reported Tuesday.

Spokesman Matt LeBlanc told the Journal Gazette that most of those cases came from December 30th.

Just over half of the state’s COVID-19 cases are of the Omicron variant, and Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter says you should expect to see school and work disruptions soon based on the ongoing surge.

Find the latest local numbers here, the state dashboard here, and more data from the Regenstrief Institute here.