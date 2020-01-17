Allen County Right to Life expecting 2,500 for annual march

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Right to Life will be holding its annual Northeast Indiana March for Life in Fort Wayne tomorrow.

Abigail Lorenzen tells WOWO News it’s more than just a protest against abortion:

“It’s a chance for people to let community members and elected officials know that they don’t want abortion to be legal; it’s also a chance to allow a place for families who have been hurt by abortion to come and heal,” she says.

It’s also a day for change, as the organization will rebrand itself Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, with an expansion that will include seven counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, and Wells.

Despite forecasts for wintry weather, organizers are still expecting about 2,500 people to show up. It starts at noon at the University of Saint Francis Performing Arts Center in downtown Fort Wayne.