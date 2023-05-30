Allen County residents now have a choice of trash companies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Valerie and Ryan Borchers have announced the launch of their new business, Waste Works, LLC. The business started accepting new customers earlier this month and will begin providing trash and recycling services to residents in Allen County on July 1st, 2023.

Waste Works will be providing weekly trash and bi-weekly recycling services to Allen County residents outside the city limits of Fort Wayne, as well as, scheduled bulk trash pick ups. At present the business provides trash removal and recycling services within north, northwest and southwest Allen County, but plans to expand based on community demand.

Anyone interested can visit the company’s website to see if their address is included in the service area. Neighborhoods and large groups can email Ryan Borchers (ryan@wasteworksin.com) for group rates and possible discounts.