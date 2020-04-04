Allen County reports third COVID-19 death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A third Allen County resident has died from the coronavirus, COVID-19, according to information released by the Allen County Health Department today.

Ten more residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of local cases to 67.

In a press release, the Department reiterated it will not be able to provide specific information regarding each individual diagnosed, due to the continued increase in the number of positive cases.

Meanwhile, the DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19. That patient has been identified as a 27-year-old “otherwise healthy person” who is self-isolating at home.