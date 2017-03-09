Allen County receives $2-Million grant for sewer construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Many homes in Allen County that are on septic systems will have a more affordable way to move to sanitary sewers, thanks to a recent grant.

The Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District has received a $2-million grant from the State of Indiana for constructing sanitary sewer projects for more than 250 homes throughout rural Allen County.

These projects, which were requested by homeowners in the respective areas, will provide public health and environmental solutions to areas dealing with “underperforming systems,” according to District officials.

Project areas include the community of Poe along the St. Mary’s River, neighborhoods near Carroll and Hand Roads near Huntertown, residential homes along Pion Road, Andar Road, Union Chapel Road and Lynnbrook and several small neighborhoods along Popp Road near Leo-Cedarville.