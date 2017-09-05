FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Over the next few days, members of the public will have opportunities to provide feedback being sought by the Allen County Public Library as part of the library’s strategic planning process.

“We want to know if we’re meeting our customers’ needs and if there are things we could be doing better as a library system,” said Greta K. Southard, Director of the Allen County Public Library. “But we’ll also be asking a lot of questions that are focused on our community. What issues are most important to you? What type of community do you want to live in? What would it take to make that vision a reality? And how does the library fit in?”

The library has been holding forums over the past several weeks at branches throughout Allen County. There are several opportunities left for people to participate, whether they are regular customers or don’t even have a library card.

“The library truly belongs to everyone in this community. That’s why we want everyone to feel like they have a voice during this planning process,” said Southard.

Below is a listing of the remaining forums. A special forum will be held for members of the Burmese community, where a translator will be present to assist.

If someone would like to share their thoughts, but cannot attend a forum, (listed below) they can participate in the online survey at www.acpl.info/strategic-planning.

Wednesday, September 6th:

Main Library- Room A, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne

10:15-11:45a.m.

1:30-3p.m.

6:30-8p.m.

Burmese Forum

3:30-5p.m.

2021 Carterton Drive, Autumn Woods Apartments

Thursday, September 7th:

Main Library- Room C, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne

10:15-11:45a.m.

1:30-3p.m.

Dupont Branch, 536 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne

6:30-8p.m.