Allen County Prosecutor seeks evidence from community in arrest cases from protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is continuing to review all of the arrests and charges filed as a result of protests, which turned violent in downtown Fort Wayne.

A link has been established so that the community can provide additional information and officials are asking for anyone with relevant documentation to send it to prosecutor@acpao.org along with their name, address and telephone number as well as the date and time of the information.

The prosecutor will then send a link so that photo or video evidence can be uploaded. Prosecutor Karen Richards says that they will review all evidence and make certain that appropriate justice is served on each case.