FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s running out to pay property tax bills in Allen County.

Fall property tax bills are due Wednesday, November 10th, and must be made either in person at the County Treasurer’s Office or postmarked by then.

The fall bill was mailed earlier this year, along with the spring bill; if you lost it, you can print a new one at AllenCountyTreasurer.us.

You can also pay online or set up a payment plan.