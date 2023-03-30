Allen County property tax bills to be mailed next week

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County property owners can soon expect their property tax bills to arrive.

Bills will be mailed on April 6. Residents can choose to pay their bill in full or in two installments. The first installment is due on May 10.

The county is reminding residents that it is their responsibility to get their bill. If you do not receive yours in the mail, you can request one by calling the Treasurer’s office or you can print one from the Treasurer’s website at www.allencountytreasurer.us.