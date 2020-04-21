Allen County polling locations cut ahead of June primary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Polling locations in Allen County have been drastically cut ahead of the June 2 primary election.

The Allen County Board of Election has reduced the early voting sites from five locations to one and cut polling places for June 2 from 116 to 25, according to the Journal Gazette.

The moves were made on Tuesday during a board meeting.

Officials say the reductions were done to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The board will send additional mailers to registered voters with updates on the changes.

They also stress voting absentee instead of voting in person. To vote absentee, fill out the application on the county’s website.