Allen County pledges $2-million toward downtown Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commission is throwing its support behind a “boutique” hotel for downtown Fort Wayne.

Commissioners agreed today to provide land and $2-million in “economic development income” to the project, which is being headed up by one of the co-founders of Vera Bradley and Provenance Hotels.

The County owns about 19% of the hotel’s future location at Main and Harrison streets, according to the News-Sentinel, and stands to be paid back through taxes.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and Capital Improvement Board have both also pledged to support the project, which should start construction next year.